Snooker | Ronnie O'Sullivan has health concerns – withdraws from top tournament

Ronnie O'Sullivan will miss the German tournament.

Snooker superstar Ronnie O'Sullivan misses the German Masters tournament in Berlin. O'Sullivan said he had to stay out for health reasons.

O'Sullivan has often criticized the fast pace of snooker. In his opinion, the current pace is demanding. He reported his absence on his X account.

“I want to let all my fans in Germany know that I will unfortunately have to withdraw from the German Masters next week. I love the event and my fans in Germany, but I have to put my health and well-being first,” O'Sullivan wrote.

“This has been a tiring and challenging season so far, although it may seem different because of the victories. I hope you understand. I'm sorry I can't be there. Hope to see you all soon.”

O'Sullivan's Based on the answers, the followers seem to understand. The majority of fans message the Brit that health must be prioritized.

The seven-time world champion has had a great season. He has lost only three of his 33 fights. There are now 15 wins in a row.

Barry Pinches replaces O'Sullivan in Germany. The games start on Monday.