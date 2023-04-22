Snooker | Ronnie O’Sullivan crushed his big-talking opponent at the World Championships

O’Sullivan advanced to the quarterfinals with a 13–2 win over Hossein Vafaei.

Snooker star Ronnie O’Sullivan after a convincing performance, made it to the top eight at the World Championships in Sheffield, England.

O’Sullivan did not leave Iran Hossein Vafaei opportunities, but advanced with crushing set wins 13–2. The match was resumed on Saturday from a score of 6–2, and O’Sullivan took care of the job using the shortest formula.

There was added tension in the match due to Vafaei’s comments. In an interview with Eurosport, he announced, among other things, that he intended to “shut O’Sullivan’s mouth”.

“He is what he is, he’s a really nice guy when he sleeps,” Vafaei added.

The duo the meeting also saw a special event on Friday.

After losing the opening set, Vafaei marched to the table to start the second set and surprised everyone. The Iranian hurled the stone at full speed at the Reds, spreading the balls across the table and leaving O’Sullivan with an easy starting position.

In general, in snooker the goal is to leave the rock in a position where the opponent cannot attempt to pocket it with their first shot.

O’Sullivan accepted the gift without hesitation and won the set in one shot with a series of 78 points.

O’Sullivan will face Belgium in the quarter-finals By Luca Brecelwhich eliminated Wales from the next round by Mark Williams with set wins 13–11.