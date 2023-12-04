Snooker | Ronnie O’Sullivan confused with his comments after the record championship

Ronnie O’Sullivan would have liked to be somewhere else during the final match.

A snooker legend Ronnie O’Sullivan completed his trophy cabinet again by winning the UK Championship, one of the most prestigious competitions in the sport, for a record eighth time.

O’Sullivan defeated China Ding Junhui 10–7, but after the final, the English star once again confused the athletes with his own comments.

O’Sullivan, who turns 48 on Tuesday, admitted that winning no longer brings him the same excitement as when he was younger. The English star won his first career ranking tournament title at the 1993 UK Championship, and this year’s title made him the tournament’s oldest champion.

“Of course it’s great to win. I always do my best in a match and I want to win a match, but it doesn’t bring the same excitement as years ago when I won my first World Championship, UK or Masters title,” said O’Sullivan.

“Don’t get me wrong, it (winning) is still a nice feeling, but I get more excited about a morning run or having breakfast with a friend.”

O'Sullivan celebrated his eighth UK Championship win.

O’Sullivan also said that most of the time he would like to do things other than playing snooker.

“Also in this match I got the feeling that I don’t like doing this. I’d rather be in bed watching Netflix. I often have that feeling.”

O’Sullivan has won seven world championships in his career, the last of which came in the spring of 2022.