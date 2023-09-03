Snooker | Robin Hull fell ill with a difficult illness six years ago – now everything is not quite as before

Tampere

Finland number one snooker player Robin Hull is participating in the Snooker Legeds tournament played in Great Britain in September. In addition, Hull aims to return to the professional tour. This is all possible because Hull’s disease, vertical dystonia, has remained reasonably well under control.

Dystonia is a movement disorder in which tremors and incorrect postures are common. For example, the head may start to turn sharply backwards.

Snooker and dystonia is a difficult combination because the playing position is not very natural. Sport-related travel and the associated travel fatigue are also not good for the disease.

In addition, Hull emphasizes that static, staying still is important in playing. With tremors, it is especially challenging.

“This is a sensitive sport. Touch and feel [kosketus ja tuntuma] is a really big priority. If you’re an iron man, you give some of this away,” says Hull in his training room at the “Laukontori bunker” in Tampere.

“The general picture of the disease can be much worse than what I have now. I’ve managed with little and it’s under good control.”

Hull’s illness was diagnosed six years ago. For five years now, in addition to physiotherapy, he has received, among other things, botox injections in his neck.

“ “Simply the guy gets stuck.”

Robin Hull trains in Tampere in the “bunker” next to Laukontori.

Although playing at the very top level is still possible, however, everything is not as it was before the illness.

“When you talk about long days, you can’t do it the same way [kuin ennen]. The guy simply gets stuck,” says Hull.

Hull still trains a lot, 20 hours a week. It has certain boundary conditions.

“Such a safe limit is two hours a day. From then on, we’ll go on equal terms.”

In the summer, Hull tried an even faster pace. He played a few eight-hour gaming sessions with his friend.

“I didn’t do anything for three days after that. Even a normal guy was stuck.”

According to Robin Hull, the chalks, “biscuits” made by Taomi from Jyväskylä, have been a revolutionizing invention for the sport.

But at least for a while, Hull is still in top form. This is evidenced by, among other things, the fact that he played a perfect series in the spring WC, i.e. scored a break of 147 points. No one had previously achieved the same at the World Championship.

“Well, it was a ten-minute performance. Matches can last hours, and with a break of more than a hundred points, you only win one set,” Hull says modestly.

In practice, Hull has scored 147 almost 300 times and in amateur tournaments 11–12 times (“this should be remembered carefully, but old age does not come alone”), but in professional tournaments the break of 147 points has eluded Hull. Once he missed the last ball, the black, but missed the shot. Hull has made a break of 145 points at the best in professional tournaments.

Crazy also won the Finnish championship in May and most recently the Nordic championship in the last weekend of August in the tournament held in Oulu..

The sights are higher.

Hull is the only Finnish snooker player who has played on the professional tour, and a return to the bright lights is on his mind.

The first attempt was to participate in the Q School tournament (qualifier for the professional tour), where by succeeding you can redeem two years of playing rights for the professional tour.

“It went to hell,” says Hull.

Hull was two wins away from the right to play. This made it possible for Hull to participate in Q Tour tournaments, where you can also claim the right to play. The Q Tour is a kind of snooker diva series. The next tournament is in mid-September in Stockholm.

Why are you interested in returning to professional tournaments after a few years?

“For the love of the sport. Competing is interesting, even though it is no longer possible in the same way.”

Hull would not plan to go around all the ranking competitions.

“I would choose maybe four races a year. It’s quite a selfish thing to do,” says the family-oriented Hull.

Its own chapter is a Snooker Legends tournament hosted by a snooker superstar Ronnie O’Sullivan’s manager Jason Francis now for the second time. The name of the tournament also has the figure 900. It refers to the fact that one match lasts 900 seconds, or 15 minutes. The hitting time per ball is 20 seconds.

“The tournament is very competitive in terms of competition.”

There are six sub-tournaments, and one from each gets to the playoffs. Hull received an invitation to the first sub-tournament, which will be played on the 18th-20th. September in Reading near London.

A 20-second hitting time is not a big problem for Hull, as he averages 23 seconds, which is average for professional players. By comparison, O’Sullivan rampages at the table for 17-18 seconds per ball.

“ “If you’re not aggressive, you’re crazy.”

See also Housing | For 40 years, Veli Koljonen built a special log structure aside from everything - Now it's time to give up his life's work Robin Hull practices with pro tour balls that are serviced only by wiping after playing.

Crazy is an experienced snooker player and he says he has no strengths or weaknesses. Instead, Hull mentions his best feature.

“It’s a certain view of the game and building series, that is, analyzing the game situation.”

Hull states that he is an attacking player. On a scale of 0 to 100, he ranks himself as an offensive 70.

“If you’re not aggressive, you’re crazy,” Hull says and laughs.

Robin Hull has already won SM and PM gold this year. A 49-year-old snooker player. Lives in Tampere. The name comes from a father from Britain. Father has lived in Finland for over 50 years. The only Finnish player who has played snooker on the professional tour, most recently in 2019. Won the Shoot Out tournament as a professional in 2016. Ranked 32nd in the world ranking. Two EC gold medals as an amateur (1997 and 2013). Several Finnish championships and the most recent PM gold from August.

