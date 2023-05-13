Saturday, May 13, 2023
Snooker | O’Sullivan told about his drug use: “I didn’t do anything for 10 years”

May 13, 2023
in World Europe
Snooker | O’Sullivan told about his drug use: “I didn’t do anything for 10 years”

Ronnie O’Sullivan says that these days he enjoys running with his friends.

Snooker star Ronnie O’Sullivan has opened up about the alcohol and drug problems that ruined ten years of his life.

O’Sullivan says he lost seven years to alcohol and cannabis, and returning to “normal life” was not easy. Among other things, O’Sullivan was stripped of his 1998 Irish Masters victory because of a cannabis cart.

“Four years went into figuring things out outside of snooker and I didn’t handle it very well,” commented O’Sullivan for the BBC.

O’Sullivan is a seven-time world champion. The last title came in 2022. There could be more championships without years of substance abuse.

“I didn’t focus on snooker. I guess everyone has problems, but I didn’t do anything for ten years. I didn’t train much and I wasn’t mentally in the right place to win.”

During difficult times, O’Sullivan sought refuge in alcohol and cannabis to cope with social situations.

“I lost my personality and self-confidence.”

Today, happiness can be found elsewhere than in intoxicants.

“I’m happy to be able to run with my friends. If I find myself in the middle of people, I run into a corner.”

Recommended

