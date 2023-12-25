Snooker | Neil Robertson heard the blunt truth about himself over a beer – then a miraculous change happened

Neil Robertson played an exhibition match in Tampere at the beginning of December.

Sports legend Stephen Hendry once called Neil Robertson's break building an amateur's job. The Australian learned and developed himself into one of the best breakmakers in snooker history. Now the superstar of the sport tells in detail and accompanied by graphics, what all happens during the 36 strokes needed to make the maximum break.

Neil Robertson jumps up from his seat even before the white ball has stopped. Liang Wenbon the shot falls short, giving Robertson the opportunity to start the streak with a long straight red.

Robertson quickly checks the bagging angle, gets into the punching position and prepares to bag. In the next 13 or so minutes, he pulls off a historic snooker performance – one that everyone who plays the sport dreams of in their naps.