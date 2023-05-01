Snooker | Mark Selby made history in the World Snooker final – the crowd went wild

Mark Selby’s perfect innings capped the opening day of the World Snooker Finals.

English Mark from Selby became the first player on Sunday evening to make the maximum break in the snooker World Cup final.

Selby, 39, managed a perfect run in the eighth inning of the second period of the final. In the stroke series, the key role was the overplay for the last red, which was hardly next to the rampart. Selby succeeded perfectly, rolled the red into the bag and cleaned the color coolly.

After sinking the last black in the bag, Selby received a warm hug from his opponent, Belgium From Luca Brecel that from the referee of the match From Brendan Moore with a packed Crucible cheering. Judging the perfect series was an emotional moment for Moore as well, who ends his judging career with this final.

After his performance, Selby made the most of it with a minute’s worth, standing in front of the cheering crowd.

“The atmosphere was electric when I bagged the last black one. It was amazing. It’s hard enough to make a maximum break here. I had always imagined that if I got into such a situation, I would shake like a leaf. It was amazing how calm I felt,” Selby commented on his key performance on the professional tour official site by.

The 2023 World Cup is only the second time that two maximum breaks have been seen in one World Cup. Kyren Wilson managed the same trick in his opening round match Ryan Day against. However, now Wilson will have to share his total prize pool of £55,000 with Selby.

On Sunday, Selby became the tenth player to make the maximum break in the Crucible. A total of 14 complete series have been seen in the history of the World Cup.

Sunday evening the second episode was a vital success for the four-time world champion anyway. After the opening period, Selby, who was in a 2–6 deficit, went into the night break only one set behind at 8–9.

The last two episodes of the final will be played on Monday. The third period starts at 15:00 Finnish time and the last at 21:00.