Snooker | Kyren Wilson made an "innovation" that led to a great sack

November 24, 2022
The most surprising shot of the German Masters tournament qualifiers was seen on Wednesday.

Snooker In the qualifiers of the Masters tournament in Germany, an exceptional bagging was seen on Wednesday.

With the Englishman ranked eighth in the world By Kyren Wilson there was a situation on the table where there was only a pink and a black ball left. However, the white cue ball was completely caught in the pink ball, which had to be hit into the bag next. In addition, the balls were only a few centimeters away from the edge of the table.

Wilson, 30, pondered the situation for a long time, studied the position of the balls and decided to hit the white ball through the wing towards the pink ball: the end result was a sharp snap shot and a pocket in the middle bag.

“Innovation from Kyren Wilson,” said the Twitter account of Snooker’s prestigious tournaments.

The hit happened in the first period of the match. Wilson won David Lilley a clean sweep of 5–0 and qualified for the German Masters tournament, which will be played in the first week of February.

