Snooker | Judd Trump hit a perfect series again – even Ronnie O’Sullivan was able to praise

Trump scored a 147-point streak in the second round of the Scottish Open.

Snooker third in the world ranking Judd Trump already made his third perfect series of the season in ranking tournaments. On Tuesday, Trump opened the Scottish Open tournament in Edinburgh convincingly: right into the first set (frame) a perfect 147-point streak (break).

Trump went on with a clean 4–0 victory About Mitchell Mann.

For Trump, this was the eighth maximum break of his career.

Number one in the world rankings and seven-time world champion Ronnie O’Sullivan has had fifteen career hitting streaks of 147 points.

When Trump scored the previous perfect streak in the Champions of Champions final against O’Sullivan, O’Sullivan made no move to congratulate Trump. Gentleman manners in snooker include shaking hands with the one who made the maximum break.

On Tuesday, O’Sullivan, on the other hand, lavishly praised Trump’s hitting streak.

“It was a fantastic break. The cue ball was like a string. This was incredible,” O’Sullivan fumed Eurosport in a studio broadcast.

O’Sullivan won in his second round match by Ben Woollaston set 4–2. In the third round, Trump faces Jamie Clarke and O’Sullivan by Gary Wilson. There are still 32 players left in the tournament.

