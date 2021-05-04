Snooker | Joy erupted in a furious vent – Mark Selby took the world snooker championship for the fourth time

Selby defeated Shaun Murphy in the numbers 18-15.

About Mark Selby became world snooker champion in Sheffield, England late Monday local time. Selby beat Shaun Murphyn batch wins 18-15.

In Snooker, no successes or wins are celebrated during the match, but when the victory was resolved, the pressure eased and Selby released a furious roar.

Defended the championship in England Ronnie O’Sullivan now fell from the sequel in the 2nd round after losing to Scotland Anthony McGillille.

Selby, 37, has won the World Championship three times in the past, most recently in 2017. The World Championship will increase Selby’s ranking tournament winnings to 20, three of which are from the past season.

Selby had been listed as a top player on the world list for about half of the last decade. Before the World Cup, Selby held fourth on the list.

Selby wins half a million pounds (just under € 580,000) and Murphy kicks in second place for £ 200,000 (about € 230,000).