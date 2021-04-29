Snooker | “It was a little harder than that” – Shaun Murphy showed great sportsmanship at the World Snooker Championships

The Snooker World Cup has reached the semifinals.

English Shaun Murphy showed great sportsmanship on Wednesday in the snooker World Cup semi-finals in Sheffield.

The 2005 World Champion defeated the target ball in the early 14 innings. When the referee placed the white cue ball back in its original position, Murphy indicated to the referee that the ball was now placed in an unfairly easy place for him.

Eurosport commentator on the English narrative Phil Yates stated, “What Murphy said over there, if you didn’t hear, was, ‘It was in a slightly harder place than that.'”

Murphy faced number one on the world list in the semi-finals Judd Trumpin and won the tough battle in lots 13-11. Murphy will face in the semi-finals Kyren Wilson. In the second semi-final play Stuart Bingham and Mark Selby. 17 final wins are required for the final seat.

All players who make it to the semi-finals are English.