Snooker | In the World Snooker semi-final, the most violent collapse in history was experienced – Si did not last until the end

Belgium’s Luca Brecel made it to the finals of the World Snooker Championships.

Snooker One of the biggest collapses in the history of the sport was experienced in the semi-final match of the World Championships. China’s Si Jiahui20, already led the match by 14–5, but the Belgian Luca Brecel took 11 sets in a row and finally won the set 17–15 in the semi-final played to the end on Saturday.

Professional snooker website of wst.tv according to the World Cup, which is being played at the Crucible Theater in Sheffield, has never before come from a nine-set losing streak to a match win.

Si seemed to easily advance to the final, as he only needed three set wins at 14–5. However, this was the beginning of Brecel’s incredible rise and Si’s complete downfall. Si made several mistakes and missed very easy shots.

With Brecel leading the set 15-14, Ei had a chance to break even, but he made one of his easiest hitting errors. The blue ball was almost in a straight line to the center bag, but Si missed. After that, Brecel pocketed the balls and took a 16–14 lead.

Si managed to break Brecel’s winning streak for a while by winning one set and narrowing to 16–15, but in the next set Brecel took the set win for himself.

The skyrocketing rise was not Brecel’s first at this year’s World Championships. He defeated the reigning world champion in the quarterfinals Ronnie O’Sullivan’s set 13–10 after winning seven straight sets to end the match.

Brecel will face either England in the final match on Sunday and Monday By Mark Selby or Northern Ireland by Mark Allen. The doubles semi-final is at 11–10. They will play to the end of their semi-final on Saturday night.

