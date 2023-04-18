Snooker | Häirikkö jumped on the table at the World Snooker Championships – organized an orange surprise

The World Cup tournament in Sheffield’s Crucible Theater was interrupted on Monday evening due to the protest.

in Sheffield the snooker world championships are currently taking place. The tournament organized in the Crucible theater took a surprising turn on Monday night when two people broke into the gaming tables in the middle of the match.

The Crucible has two tables separated by a screen. A woman rushed from the stands to the table where they were playing Mark Allen and Fan Zhengyi and the man to the table where they decided their superiority Robert Milkins and Joe Perry.

The woman did not have time to get on the table before the organizers caught her and removed her from the playing area. Instead, the male person was able to get up on the table and dig out the bag, the contents of which he emptied onto the table.

According to the British media, behind the incident was Just Stop Oil – an organization that opposes the use of fossil fuels.

World Cup tournament Commentary for Eurosport Aki Kauppinen wondered in the broadcast what the substance could be. A little later it turned out that it was not a liquid but a flour-like substance. The organizers started vacuuming the table, but the vacuum cleaner didn’t seem very efficient.

The games continue on the other table, but the match on the flour-dusted table was interrupted. Milkins and Perry will play today, Tuesday, from 21:00 Finnish time. The latter part will be played on Thursday from 11:30.