Snooker | Dazzling performance from the snooker star: won the singles set with the opening shot

Jack Lisowski tries a new territorial conquest.

English snooker star Jack Lisowski is ranked 14th in the world, but there are no wins in major tournaments. Now, instead, the man has flashed his skills in ysiballo.

Lisowski makes his singles debut at the UK Open Pool championship tournament.

As the name suggests, the game has nine balls on the table. With the cue ball, you must always hit the target ball with the lowest number. The round is won by the player who pockets the main ball. It can also be pocketed by hitting another ball first with the cue ball.

And that’s exactly what Lisowski did. He hit the yellow ball perfectly with his initial shot. The pack of target balls completely disintegrated, and the white cue ball bounced off the fairway towards the center ball.

The batted ball hit ús just in the right corner, and ús rolled calmly into the corner bag. So Lisowski won the set by one stroke. The stroke is called a golden break, i.e. breaking up the deck (golden break).

Lisowski couldn’t help but laugh at his success, looking a little incredulous.

Lisowski eventually won against South Korea Dan Suh 9–3 in his first singles match.

Finnish expertise is represented in the tournament Petri Makkonen, Juuso Nuutinen, Jani Uski mixed Riku and Eero Romppanen.

Makkonen and Uski both won their matches on Tuesday. Nuutinen won one and lost the other. Eero Romppanen lost both his matches. Riku Romppanen starts his tournament on Wednesday.