Four season Finland has shown a snooker superstar in six months To Mark Williams two faces.

Last June, the 48-year-old Welshman played in Valkeakoski in hot weather. In January, he performed at Tampere Hall in the middle of a cold winter.

“At that time it was really hot in Valkeakoski, almost 30 degrees as I remember. The last time I played golf was in Finland. Not really playing golf now. The weather is completely different now, really cold and snow everywhere,” Williams laughed before Wednesday's exhibition match in Tampere.

Three-time world champion Williams had a clear opinion on which weather condition he liked better.

“I think it was much nicer in the summer when it was sunny and not dark at all.”

Williams had time to spend about a week at Valkeakoski. In general, this kind of luxury is rare in exhibition matches. On his recent visit to Finland, Williams played with another superstar By Mark Selby with on Tuesday in Oulu and on Wednesday in Tampere.

“Usually, you don't have time to see anything else besides the venue and the hotel, which is a shame,” Selby stated.

“But Finland would definitely be a great place to visit later with the kids and family and see more,” says Williams.

40-year-old Selby played in Tampere already for the second time. In December, he arrived with a real emergency alert about what Oharis had done Luca Brecel. However, the short visit made an impression.

“At that time I was only in the country for a few hours. It was a great gig and it's nice to be here again. But even now I don't have time to get to know the city. We had an early departure from Oulu for the plane. In Tampere, there was nothing else to do but sleep and rest at the hotel.”

Finland managed to impress the four-time world champion.

“I haven't had many opportunities to go outside, but what I've seen has been really beautiful.”

The Leicester-based snooker star noticed one clear difference to his home country.

“It's very clean here, especially when compared to Britain,” Selby said of his observation.