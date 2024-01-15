Snooker | Ali Carter, who suffered a loss to Ronnie O'Sullivan in the Masters final, called the spectators idiots

Ronnie O'Sullivan already took his second major tournament victory of the season.

Snooker the second major tournament of the season, the Masters, ended with a superstar of the sport Ronnie O'Sullivan's to victory. O'Sullivan defeated another English player in Sunday's final Ali Carter's erin 10–7 and no afterwords were avoided.

Carter stated right after the final match in the field interview in front of the crowd that when you play against O'Sullivan, the opponent is also the crowd.

Carter continued the review the BBC in the interview.

“His [O’Sullivanin] winning is hard enough, but some people yell and say stupid things at important hitting moments because they don't have enough sense in their heads. It's ridiculous,” Carter gushed.

“There are jerks in the audience. It's really incredible.”

Carter received support for what he said from a former star player From Steve Daviswho was a pundit for the BBC.

“It's hard for both players when you hear stupid comments.”

Carter led the match 6–3, but O'Sullivan finally emerged with a clear victory.

Carter set one Masters record during the match: his break of over a hundred points in the 13th set (frame) was his ninth of the tournament. The previous record for hundreds, eight, was held by O'Sullivan.

“This has been a good week. Many hundreds and £100,000 in the bank. Not too bad,” Carter said.

O'Sullivan cashed out his winnings for 250,000 pounds (291,000 euros). Earlier this season, O'Sullivan already won the UK Championship, which was the first major tournament of the season. The third major is the World Championships at the turn of April-May.

O'Sullivan has never won snooker's “grand slam”, i.e. three major or triple crown tournaments in the same season. The last time Wales was able to do this Mark Williams in the 2002–2003 season.