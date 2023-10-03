Snooker | A strange vertical shot failed miserably at the top snooker tournament – “Look for trouble”

“One of the most peculiar mistakes”, says X (formerly Twitter) of professional snooker tournaments.

That was it of John Higgins and by James Cahill from the second round match in the English Open tournament, which is one of the professional ranking tournaments. Higgins led the match 3–2, and in the sixth set, Higgins hit the white ball between the black and red balls so that the ball was very close to the red ball.

This started a special episode, where both hit the red ball several times with a small touch stroke. However, Cahill’s first attempt was so light that the white ball did not hit the red ball, which was about a centimeter away.

A peculiar mistake also hit this sleight of hand. Cahill tried to hit the red ball vertically, meaning the stick was in a completely vertical position. However, he did not hit the red ball.

“He looked for trouble,” Eurosport the narrator stated.

Eventually Cahill got fed up with the touch shots and hit the white ball to the other side to a standing ovation from the crowd.

Higgins eventually won the set of the match 4–2.

Read more: A great snooker final was decided in the moment after the miss – Did you know about this rule?