Snooker | A snooker player received a three-year prison sentence for assaulting his ex-girlfriend

Snooker|A British snooker player was sentenced to prison for assaulting his ex-girlfriend. The International Snooker Federation dismissed him from its activities as a result of the criminal conviction.

A snooker player Michael White33, was sentenced to three years in prison on Thursday for assaulting his ex-girlfriend, reports BBC.

The international snooker organization WPBSA expelled White from the snooker world tour and removed him from the world ranking list. The British player was ranked 60th in the world.

The WPBSA said it held an emergency meeting immediately after the verdict was handed down, and immediately announced it would revoke White’s membership.

“The WPBSA does not condone such behavior,” said the association in the bulletin.

The release said Wright could appeal the WPBSA’s decision within 21 days.

The organization points out that it would not have been appropriate to impose sanctions before the end of the trial.

The trial after a representative of the South Wales Police Ellen Green stated that White had caused physical injury to his victim on several occasions.

“Combating violence against women and girls is a priority for us at South Wales Police. No one should suffer in silence – this kind of behavior is not tolerated,” Green said.