Snooker | A snooker player failed the same shot 14 times in a row

In the British Open qualifiers, we saw exceptionally bad snooker.

Snooker the name comes from the situation where the cue ball cannot directly hit the target ball in the next turn, and sometimes such a situation can even decide the match.

An example of this was seen in the British Open qualifiers, when David Grace faced by Jamie O’Neill.

The set wins were equal 1–1, and O’Neill led the third set with points 38–32. At this point Grace hit the white ball in a bad spot behind the yellow and green where O’Neill had to try to hit the red ball.

And it didn’t take to succeed.

O’Neill missed no less than 14 consecutive shots before hitting the red. Grace got a total of 61 points from O’Neill’s shots and won the set 93–39. In the end, Grace went on to win the set 4–1.