Snooker | A mere 12-year-old surprised the superstar with a top punch – then the ride was cold

Judd Trump is looking for the number one spot on the world list.

Snooker the first round of the ranking tournament in Tianjin, China saw a reasonably surprising pair of matches. Third in the world ranking, who is in a great mood Judd Trump faced only a 12-year-old amateur Wang Zinzhong’s.

Wang had made it to the first round after defeating another Chinese amateur in the qualifiers Gong Chenzhi batch 6–5.

Wang started the match with an open mind and scored the first sack of the opening set. It wasn’t just any sack, but a long sack of the red ball.

This was Wang’s biggest feat in the match, as Trump crushed his young opponent 6-0.

This was Trump’s 21st match win in a row, as he has won three consecutive ranking tournaments (English Open, Wuhan Open and Northern Ireland Open).

After the Tianjin tournament, Trump can also become number one in the world rankings, but that requires at least surviving the quarterfinals. In addition, the ranking depends on how the number one in the list Ronnie O’Sullivan and the second Luca Brecel are successful.