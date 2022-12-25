Snooker | A journalist took a snooker lesson and intended to hit the balls in the bag: this is what happened

Snooker is a fun sport because you can start playing it at any time. Almost 60-year-old sports reporter Ismo Uusitupa tried the sport for two lessons.

Snooker looks like a simple game. We hit a ball with a long stick that hits another ball and goes because of the hit into the bag. Unbelievably, some people make millions of euros from this kind of cheating.

This is what we had to find out.

I contacted a billiards and snooker coach Juho Nykänse and I booked two lessons at the Erä snooker center in Tapanila.

Background: I am almost 60 years old and have never played snooker. In the early 1980s, I played billiards at the restaurant Karpalo located at the ski stadium in Lahti, but when the table went away, I also stopped playing billiards.

I have done several articles about snooker and other things interviewed seven-time world champion Ronnie O’Sullivan and Finland’s “snooker star”, Eurosport’s commentator Aki Kaupp, but these “achievements” don’t seem to be very useful for the game itself. Interest in gaming, on the other hand, has awakened.

A twitch sent preliminary tasks before the lessons, which asked about previous game experience, previous sports background (mainly table tennis and tennis) and experience of regular training (decades ago table tennis).

“So hand-eye coordination is familiar from racket games. One difference to these sports is in billiards [snookerissa] is the static of the situation. In this case, the process of navigating between measuring and doing it yourself is highlighted,” Nykänen comments.

Clear. So something like this: assessing the shot before the shot, including where you want the cue ball to end up after the shot, is essential.

In addition, it was asked what are the goals related to snooker. I answered that success in at least one moderately good shot. Nykänen’s comment: “When you can hit the ball in snooker like you return an easy shot in tennis, you are on the right track.”

okay, let’s begin. What should you learn in a couple of hours? Maybe a break of 100 points is not a goal to be taken seriously, nor is Kauppinen’s measure of a player, i.e. 50 points. Break refers to the number of points scored during one innings, i.e. to reach 100 points one would have to pocket an uncontrollable number of balls. The maximum break in snooker is 147 points.

The goal is to find a good hitting position and one successful bag.

First, Nykänen introduces the bat. A snooker stick is lighter than a billiard stick, and the tip of the stick has a diameter of ten millimeters. In pool billiards, the diameter is 13 millimeters. However, the snooker stick is stiffer.

“This stick is going to be replaced. It’s not quite straight,” Nykänen says about the stick he took from the first stand.

Then should be hit the white ball ends up in such a way that it comes back to the same place where the hit started. At this point, it is worth noting that a snooker table is significantly larger than a traditional pool table – the length alone is more than a meter.

“Immediately into the deep end”, Nykänen insists.

I take a tight grip on the stick and get into some sort of hitting position.

“Oh,” I say, when the ball comes surprisingly close to the starting point.

“It was an excellent shot,” says Nykänen.

The comment is exaggerating.

“Absolutely fantastic”, Nykänen says about the next one and adds that that way the shot succeeds maybe ten times out of a hundred.

The position of the hand is starting to go there. The chin still doesn’t hit the stick.

Maybe not so fantastic after all. Among other things, these were wrong: the grip of the right hand on the shaft of the club was too hard, the hands were still hurting, the feet were strange and the left hand was on the surface of the table [tukikäsi] too high.

Next the positions of my arms and legs are corrected.

“I’m not so conservative about technical details. I do understand them, but I’m not going to mold you into traditional textbook snooker. My goal is to open up what elements are in a stable hitting position and how to see where to hit,” explains Nykänen.

Next, Nykänen talks about support points that can be found in the chest and chin.

“Then the beat is static.”

Maybe I understood roughly, but getting the chin in the hitting position on top of the stick is challenging.

Nykänen says that there is a stable position in the boxing position.

“Get down to it. More lean, more lean, good. Keep your feet in place. Now you can hit it.”

“It didn’t work,” I say, when the ball rattles the sidewall. The goal was to hit only the white ball into the middle bag – so no colored ball with the white ball yet.

Again the position is modified, and Nykänen orders to raise the baton and close the left eye.

“Did the ball get lost, i.e. Did it get behind the stick?” Nykänen asks.

“Yes, you lost,” I answer and cheat a little, because at first the ball was visible.

Then again, a new hitting position is sought.

“Well,” says Nykänen. The ball still didn’t go in the bag.

“The hip and shoulder line are better now.”

Next, let’s try to make the stroke more fluid. Or as Nykänen states: a real “hammer”. You can’t even hit a hairpin with a stick.

“A few saws, a calm pull back, and then you can hit,” Nykänen instructs.

The position of the hand is repeated many times.

“Just like this!” Nykänen rejoices when the ball goes into the bag. And I emphasize: we still hit only the white ball directly into the bag.

“It doesn’t matter if the ball goes in the bag. Now we’re looking for the right move.”

And a new one exercise: the stick is attached to the white ball and poked.

Did not work out.

The second time it goes a little better, or as Nykänen states: “It was like this.” Nykänen encourages: they say not everyone can do the tuppaisa in question. New try. The ball moves silently a short distance.

“It was really quiet, but it’s really hard to push quietly. Few can.”

This is encouragement too!

The exercises will continue. Balls are started to be hit into several bags, and only the white ball is still hit directly into the bags.

“Try to do it with good routines,” says Nykänen. Read: the routine has accumulated for about 40 minutes.

The ball goes into the bag on one out of four shots. Nykänen asks what went best. I answer, of course, that the one where the ball went into the bag.

“Yeah. Let’s hit another series”, Nykänen states and guides again in the hitting position.

“Absolutely fantastic,” comes from Nykä again as if from a pharmacy shelf.

Nykänen emphasizes the importance of a slow pullback again and asks how it feels at the moment.

“It feels surprisingly good,” I answer honestly, because hitting the ball hasn’t been as difficult as I thought.

“I have a saying, give me 20 minutes and I’ll get you excited,” Nykänen states.

Business to be continued. It’s time to practice hitting speed. Nykänen begins: “Bagging is easy. It’s really hard to move a stone [valkoinen lyöntipallo] to the next place [josta pääsee pussittamaan].”

Let’s hit the wall [pöydän reunan] off. First, we practice the hitting grip, and we should make the ball stay on the edge of the opposite wall.

“Well,” Nykänen states and praises the position of the legs. The balls hardly stopped at the edge of the rampart.

More aiming exercises. Nykänen brings a paper target used in shooting to the table, which he places at the other end of the table. The ball should stop in the center of the goal. The first two go to the target, the next two do not.

“If everyone had gone to the table, I would have said ‘maybe too much’ [ehkä jo liikaa]”, Nykänen says and laughs.

Now the target should be reached through the rampart. It’s not going to work.

“Yes, we should get one on paper”, I say, and finally one goes.

Twist shots could be practiced with a separate practice ball. It is a pool ball that is slightly larger than a snooker ball.

Next let’s move on to practicing correct bagging: try to get the colored ball into the bag with the white ball. First let’s think about aiming. Nykänen talks about the strength of the stroke, the amount of twist and the condition of the table surface, as well as the place where you have to go before the stroke.

I hit quite a bit bad punch.

“Did you notice what your hand did?”

“No, but something probably did,” I answer.

“Your body was trying to correct the beat.”

Another attempt and the surprise is great: the ball goes into the bag.

“I would count this as the first successful strike. The swing was good, and the right hitting spot was found with a little help,” says Nykänen.

Is this where it was? One hour and 20 minutes and a successful bagging. Tremble Ronnie O’Sullivan!

That wasn’t quite it. The very next shot goes wrong. And the next one. And even after that, quite a few. Finally, one also succeeds.

“Is a new career starting with snooker?” Nykänen asks.

I can’t answer yet.

But this did not end there either. Nykänen asks to hit the red ball in the middle of the table so that the white ball goes into the corner bag. That is, a shot that in a real game would be a foul shot.

Nykänen beats the pressure: He gave a group of 16 people the same task 20 minutes before the end of the course – and only got home when everyone had succeeded.

First try: the white ball goes straight into the bag!

“Thank you very much, let’s continue next time”, says Nykänen, laughs and says immediately after: “Try again.”

“It won’t work again,” I state.

But: the same thing happens again!

“It has to be luck,” Nykänen also admits.

Now the other way around. The ball in the middle must be hit from the other end into the corner bag.

“It wasn’t terribly bad,” Nykänen says of the first shot, which fails. The rest of the companies fail as well. Long shots are tricky.

Finally, let’s return to a shorter distance shot, where the bagging should be successful without much instruction.

“This can take a while,” I say.

“How can this be so difficult?”

A few attempts fail. In the end, Nykänen moves the white ball a little closer, and finally the bagging succeeds.

Target succeeded, but how did my thrashing look in the coach’s eyes? I demand an honest assessment. Nykänen claims that if I started playing snooker more, I would quickly be able to “do” well.

“The stroke is restless, but you can already adjust the stroke. You are a developing individual”, Nykänen states and laughs wryly.

My assessment: it wouldn’t be completely impossible to try again. Even the pain in the left shoulder subsided after five days.

Juho Nykänen is ready to kick off.