Infinix Has entered its new brand Snokor in India. The company has launched Snokori Rocker Stix earbuds and Bass Drops wire earphones in India. The iRocker Stix 2 and Bass Drops have been introduced in Buzzan. You will find these in three color options.

Snokor iRocker Stix specifications

The iRocker Stix TWS uses a 14.2mm dynamic bass boost driver. You can connect it to both Android and ios. This earbuds can be used in both single and double ways. Its frequency response is 20Hz to 20,000Hz. Each of its buds weighs four grams. Touch control is also provided in earbuds, so that you can play or pause the music. Each Buds has a 40mAh battery and a 300mAh battery in the charging case. It has been claimed that it will give 16 hours of backup. Type-C port has been provided for charging.

Snokor Bass Drops specifications

Snokor Bass Drops earphones use a 14.3mm bass boost driver. There is a button for control in this earphone. Also, it is also equipped with voice assistant feature.

cost

The company has fixed the price of Snokor iRocker Stix earbuds at Rs 1,499. You can buy it from Amazon. These two color options will be found in black and white. At the same time, the price of Snokor Bass Drops earphones is Rs 449. You will be able to buy it from 23 September. It will be available in Black, Green and Red color options.

Realme Buds Air will get a challenge

The price of Realme Buds Air is 3999 rupees. Reality’s wireless earbuds provide 17 hours of music playback on full charge. Realme’s wireless earbuds weigh just 4.2 grams. According to the company, it is easy to connect and use these earbuds. They can be connected to any smartphone with instant auto connection feature. There are two microphones in each earphone, one for calls and the other for in-noise cancellation. For better and clearer sound, it has 12mm bass booster. Their pairing is very fast. As soon as you take it out of the charging case, it will immediately connect to the paired device.

