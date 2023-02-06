SNK Corporation announces that it will be present during theEVOJapan 2023highly anticipated event to be held in Tokyo from March 31st to April 2nd. The company has unveiled that it will hold a tournament dedicated to THE KING OF FIGHTERS XVlots of smaller tournaments, and exclusive merchandise will be available for purchase.

All tournament participants THE KING OF FIGHTERS XV they will receive as a gift a t-shirt dedicated to the event. In addition, the winner of the tournament will receive an invitation to participate in the tournament as a prize SNK World Championship 2023, which will take place in the spring. But the tournament won’t be the only event dedicated to KOF XV. Indeed, all those who visit the company’s pavilion will have the opportunity to try preview Kim Kaphwanan additional character that will be released via DLC in the future.

The minor tournaments, on the other hand, will give the opportunity to many players to challenge each other in four of the company’s most loved titles:

THE KING OF FIGHTERS ’98 Ultimate Match Final Edition

SAMURAI SHOWDOWN

GAROU: MARK OF THE WOLVES

FATAL FURY SPECIAL

But that’s not all. On April 1, the first 1,000 participants who will visit the pavilion will receive a gift an exclusive poster while the first 1,000 participants who will visit it during the day of April 2 will receive a file binderboth items will have exclusive artwork created for the occasion by Tomohiro Nakata.

Source: SNK Corporation