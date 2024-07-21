SNK Vs. Capcom: SVC Chaos is back on PC, PS4, and Nintendo Switch in a re-release enriched by rollback netcode, the technology designed to eliminate latency in online multiplayer matches.
Already available on Steam at the price of €19.99the historic fighting game from SNK, originally released in 2003, will also be coming to Sony and Nintendo consoles starting tomorrow, July 22.
In addition to the aforementioned introduction of netcode rollback, the re-release of SNK Vs. Capcom: SVC Chaos also features the online lobby for a maximum of nine participants, so as to create exciting tournaments to choose from among different stipulations.
A great return
As you can see in the trailer for SNK Vs. Capcom: SVC Chaosbelow, is really a great return that SNK wanted but not the first, given the fair amount of fighting games that have been re-proposed in recent times with the addition of rollback netcode.
In any case, it is a very interesting product, characterized by a roster composed of as many as thirty-six characters coming from the most famous SNK series (in particular The King of Fighters) and Capcom (with a focus on the Street Fighter saga) that we will be able to make clash in highly spectacular matches.
Among the new features of the re-release there is also a hitbox viewer which allows you to precisely study the characteristics of each individual fighter to optimize their use, as well as a gallery with almost ninety different artworks.
Still on the subject of SNK, the Japanese company in recent days announced a new Art of Fighting and a Samurai Shodown action RPG.
