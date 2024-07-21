In addition to the aforementioned introduction of netcode rollback, the re-release of SNK Vs. Capcom: SVC Chaos also features the online lobby for a maximum of nine participants, so as to create exciting tournaments to choose from among different stipulations.

Already available on Steam at the price of €19.99 the historic fighting game from SNK, originally released in 2003, will also be coming to Sony and Nintendo consoles starting tomorrow, July 22.

SNK Vs. Capcom: SVC Chaos is back on PC, PS4, and Nintendo Switch in a re-release enriched by rollback netcode, the technology designed to eliminate latency in online multiplayer matches.

A great return

As you can see in the trailer for SNK Vs. Capcom: SVC Chaosbelow, is really a great return that SNK wanted but not the first, given the fair amount of fighting games that have been re-proposed in recent times with the addition of rollback netcode.

In any case, it is a very interesting product, characterized by a roster composed of as many as thirty-six characters coming from the most famous SNK series (in particular The King of Fighters) and Capcom (with a focus on the Street Fighter saga) that we will be able to make clash in highly spectacular matches.

Among the new features of the re-release there is also a hitbox viewer which allows you to precisely study the characteristics of each individual fighter to optimize their use, as well as a gallery with almost ninety different artworks.

Still on the subject of SNK, the Japanese company in recent days announced a new Art of Fighting and a Samurai Shodown action RPG.