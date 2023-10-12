SNK Universe Project is an initiative aimed at enhancing the SNK characters and their respective intellectual properties through the creation of anime, manga and other forms of entertainment.

It is not the first time that the Japanese company has attempted the path of cross-media: in the 90s we witnessed the production of manga and anime dedicated to series Fatal Fury, Art of Fighting and Samurai Shodownfor example.

A few months after the launch of The King of Fighters 15, SNK has therefore decided to try this approach again in order to increase the popularity of its brands, with a first appointment at New York Comic Con 2023.