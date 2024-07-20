For those who don’t know, Art of Fighting is a fighting game series created by SNK in the 90s that has three games under its belt, the last one released in 1996, Art of Fighting 3: The Path of the Warrior. The franchise is set in the same universe as Fatal Fury, of which it is a prequel. Samurai Shodown is a fighting game series created in 1993 and based on the use of melee weapons and set in Japan during the Sengoku period. A reboot of the same name was released in 2019.

On the occasion of the EVO 2024 panel dedicated to The King of Fighters XV and Fatal Fury: City of the Wolves, Joshua Weatherford of SNK revealed that the company has several major projects in the pipeline, including a new game in the Art of Fighting series And an action RPG Samurai Shodown .

Weatherford’s words

“There’s a lot going on,” Weatherford said. “There’s a lot of things I can’t talk about. But we said, we have some projects that are very far away and that we want to have more and more staff, because we need more people to make these crazy, awesome games.”

Samurai Shodown Characters

“One of those that had a lot of resonance here [all’EVO] is that we announced that we are making a new Art of Fighting. So you’ll see South Town in its full 70s glory fighting again. Also, one of the projects I’m in charge of, which we talked about at the same time, is a Samurai Shodown Action RPG. We can’t wait to show you this project, for which we have many surprises in store.”

Weatherford has not yet added any further details on the two titles. From his words it seems that both are still far from being released, with the risk therefore that we will have to wait a long time before receiving news on the matter. In any case, this is good news for fans of both series.