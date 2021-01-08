By mistake SNK has accidentally revealed that they were preparing to announce that The King of Fighters 15 will be released in 2021. The initial announcement was scheduled for January 6. Obviously the announcement was postponed, but by mistake several screenshots were published in which the launch date is visible. The leak came through a statement that King of Fighters 14 Ultimate Edition will arrive this month. This release was possibly prepared before the announcement was postponed.

The images posted are of some of the series’ favorite characters, and it was in these images that the proposed release window for the next installment in the franchise was included. One of the images shared in the press release clearly states that King of Fighters 15 will be released in 2021, although the exact month and day are not included in this initial image. It seems that fighting games are determined to be a trend, along with the mod that allows you to play Mortal Kombat first person.

The published images They not only serve to find out that The King of Fighters 15 will be released in 2021, they are also a sample of what the upcoming King of Fighters characters. These are screenshots of a job that is still in progress, so there could still be some polishing and redesign in the future. Regardless, the visuals already feel like the game is working to surpass King of Fighters 14, and it should be a quality addition to the series from a visual point of view.

It is too early to comment on any aspect of the next title’s gameplay, as even these King of Fighters 15 images weren’t meant to be seen yet, and they don’t explain much. The history and community of the series can speak for themselves. For now we can only wait for the official announcement. Considering that the postponed announcement was initially scheduled for January 6, the game’s release will likely be in late summer or fall. Meanwhile, we only have the official data that The King of Fighters 15 will be released in 2021.