SNK Corporation, the developer of games like Metal Slug and Fatal Fury, is now almost wholly owned by a subsidiary of the Saudi Crown Prince’s foundation. There Electronic Gaming Development Company (EGDC), owned by the Mohammed bin Salman Foundation (MiSK Foundation), holds 96.18% of SNK’s shares.

This follows a “strategic investment” announced in November 2020, in which the MiSK Foundation acquired an “initial” 33.3% stake in SNK. At the time, the MiSK Foundation had indicated that it planned to acquire a 51% stake in SNK, but appears to have decided to buy a much larger stake.

“The Mohammed bin Salman Foundation’s investment in the Japanese company SNK reinforces its ongoing commitment to its goals of empowering Saudi men and women by building economic partnerships, as part of the Foundation’s updated strategy to maximize positive impact on emancipation of young people“MiSK Foundation said in the press release.”The decision will also enhance the solid capabilities of SNK, which has many innovative intellectual properties in the gaming industry with real development potential in the future, in line with the expected growth with the electronic games industry.“.

Recently, Saudi Arabia has made large investments in the video game industry. Bloomberg reported in February that Saudi Arabia’s Public Investment Fund (PIF) has acquired more than 5% stakes in both Capcom and Nexon, stakes that, together, are worth more than $ 1 billion. PIF has also invested over $ 3.3 billion to buy stock in Activision Blizzard (which is expected to be acquired by Microsoft), EA and Take-Two in the fourth quarter of 2020, Al Jazeera reported in February 2021.

Source: The Verge.