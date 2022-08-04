In the blink of an eye, the Nintendo Switch became a great platform to enjoy games from the Neo Geo Pocket Color. Over the years, SNK has offered titles like SNK Gals’ Fighters Y Metal Slug: 1st Mission on the hybrid console. All of this culminated in a collection that hit the market last year. Now, it was recently confirmed that a second package of this style is already in development.

Through their social networks, SNK confirmed that NEOGEO Pocket Color Selection Vol.2 it’s all a reality. However, there is no more information at the moment. Although SNK promised to provide more details at a later date, it is currently unknown when it will be available, which consoles it will come to, and which games we will be able to find in the collection.

Get ready for your next retro fix with the NEOGEO POCKET COLOR SELECTION Vol.2!

More info to be announced soon so stay tuned!#SNK #NEOGEO pic.twitter.com/hXT3QYh6Je — SNK GLOBAL (@SNKPofficial) August 4, 2022

Let us remember that the first NEOGEO Pocket Color Selection offered us 10 games: SNK Gals’ Fighters, Samurai Showdown! 2, King of Fighters R-2, The Last Blade: Beyond the Destiny, Fatal Fury: First Contact, Metal Slug: 1st Mission, Metal Slug: 2nd Mission, Dark Arms: Beast Buster 1999, Crush RollerY BigTournament Golf. Quite a popular selection. This means that the second collection could well include rarer titles.

Hopefully we won’t have to wait long for more details, though with Gamescom and Tokyo Game Show on the horizon, perhaps SNK is waiting for one of these events to start to release more details. In related topics, here you can see our gameplay of the NEOGEO Pocket Color Selection.

Via: SNK