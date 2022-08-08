On the occasion of the show for the EVO 2022 tournament, the Japanese developer SNK has announced a new episode of the historic fighting saga Fatal Fury. Started in the 1990s on the historic Neo Geo hardware, the series saw its last episode on shelves in 1999 with Garou: Mark of the Wolves, which was also very distant from the first chapters and offered a redesign of the character of Terry Bogard, the only one on the roster to make his return. Since then, the characters of Fatal Fury they only appeared in the games of the saga of King of Fighterswhich SNK has carried on until recently

KoF XV

. Unfortunately, the company has not shown anything of the game in development, if not a new illustration created by Aki Senno, aka Tonko, who was the character designer of historical series such as Last Blade, King of Fighters, Samurai Shodown and Metal Slug.