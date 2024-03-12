SNK will collaborate with ARIKA to bring back an old intellectual property of the company not related to the fighting game genre.

SNK owns over 200 SNK-branded games, including titles NEOGEO, and is currently promoting the restoration and revitalization of past IPs. For this reason, the company decided to collaborate with ARIKA, a studio that has excellent development capabilities and a strong knowledge of SNK's intellectual properties.

Details regarding this will be announced at a later date, we await further information.

Source: SNK Street Gematsu