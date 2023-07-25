Sniping | In the company of the Coastal Brigade, a culture of swindling took root – “It’s been thought that it’s normal”

The view of the management of the coastal brigade on the events related to the shelling commotion differs from the experience of the conscript interviewed by HS. They are silent about the continuation of the employment of the convicted trainers.

“Perfect and a terrible surprise. It is shocking news that conscripts have had to live in fear in the barracks.”

That’s how the Chief of Staff of the Coastal Brigade, Commander Matti Linteri describes his feelings when he learned about the events of the Military Police Company of the Coastal Brigade.

At the beginning of July, five trainers of the Military Police Company of the Coastal Brigade received a verdict for inappropriate treatment of conscripts in the district court of Länsi-Uusimaa. The most serious acts were physical violence. Thirty conscripts were the stakeholders.

Longest judgment was a 60-day suspended prison sentence. The others were fines. The man who received the longest sentence was deemed guilty of several service crimes, two assaults and one minor service crime.

Coastal Brigade the management found out about the inappropriate behavior of the trainers at the end of October, when the conscripts of the unit wrote them a letter together. Linteri says that the things described in the letter are “really reprehensible” and the servicemen’s report was not questioned.

One of the victims told HS, that he had been threatened with violence twice during the exercises. He and the other conscripts felt that the convicted trainers did not know how to guide them other than by threatening them with violence.

The conscripts were training on Wednesday at the Upinniemi sports field.

How is it possible that the culture of leading by fear, as described by the victims, took root in the Coastal Brigade? According to Linter, there is probably not one specific reason for it, but the operating methods have possibly formed little by little over the years.

“We weren’t encouraged to report inappropriate behavior, but kept quiet and thought it was normal. It’s a bit like slowly boiling a frog in warming water.”

Linteri emphasizes how important it is that conscripts had the courage to finally reveal their experiences and that the cycle of inappropriate behavior could be broken. Grievances cannot be addressed if they are not reported, he says.

Linter’s according to the brigade’s leadership took action immediately after receiving the letter. During the same day, the battalion commander went to the military company to resolve the situation with the unit’s personnel, he says.

“The essential thing is that it becomes clear to everyone that any perceived or suspected problems are not swept under the carpet, but are dealt with promptly. There is no teasing or pressing with wool.”

Next, it was necessary to check that similar problems were not found in the other seven basic units that provide training for conscripts.

“We found that the activity mentioned in the letter concerns only one unit and even there relatively limited personnel. The situation in other units was normal. So it’s not an epidemic. This conclusion was also supported by the feedback given by conscripts.”

Three the accused trainer was suspended from his post about 20 days after the letter was brought to the attention of the brigade’s management. The management and the conscript interviewed by HS have slightly different views on the actions that were taken during these 20 days.

According to the conscript, the Navy commander would have ordered before suspending the trainers that a supervisor was needed for every training event. According to the conscript, the supervisor never came.

According to Linter, the leaders of the unit and the battalion control the work of the trainers in question in different ways. He says that there are different methods of supervision and it is not only a matter of someone standing next to the person being supervised all the time watching.

“The conscript must have understood supervision to mean a certain way, and the implemented way may have deviated from that. It could also be that he was not present in all situations where the supervision was carried out. It’s difficult to assess in retrospect.”

Both Linteri and the conscript interviewed by HS agree that the excesses described in the letter no longer occurred after the letter was sent.

Disagreement is also about the adequacy of psychosocial support received by conscripts. The conscript says that he wished that more emotional support had been arranged for them to deal with the difficult situation and mental illness.

Linteri, on the other hand, is of the opinion that the psychosocial support resources were exceptionally good. According to him, the conscripts had two social curators, a trainee psychologist and a military chaplain, whose services were actively used.

It is unfortunate that the conscript did not feel that the available support was sufficient, Linteri says.

“However, it was and still is possible to get psychosocial support. We specifically focused support on this unit in question. The staff was well aware of the situation.”

How The coastal brigade is going to make sure that something similar doesn’t happen in the future?

According to Linter, rooting out inappropriate behavior is considered a “top theme” in the Coastal Brigade. For example, in the first lessons of new recruits, it is emphasized that everyone must have the courage to speak up if they notice something inappropriate or inappropriate.

“We have to get rid of the culture of silence, as we have done now. We emphasize in particular that commitment to proper language use is a common thing for all of us.”

However, according to Linter, there is no single trick that will solve everything. The most important thing is that people feel safe being in the service and working in the garrison.

Linteri is silent about the employment relationships of convicted trainers. According to him, the judgment is not yet legally binding in all respects, so the continuation of employment relations is still being considered.

“From the point of view of the Armed Forces Department and the Defense Forces, the essential issue is whether these sentences will be appealed to the Court of Appeal. When the legality of the judgments is known, we react with measures in accordance with the Civil Service Act and proportionate to the seriousness of the actions.”

Linteri describes the damage to the reputation of the Coastal Brigade caused by the incident as terrible.

“The damage to reputation comes precisely because those who carry out military service and civic duty have felt that their safety has been threatened.”