Foreign mercenaries are a priority target for snipers of the Russian Armed Forces. A sniper with the call sign Pianist spoke about this on December 14.

“I think that this (the elimination of a foreign mercenary from among the enemy. – Ed.) for everyone will be like <...> their own victory,” he said in a conversation with “RIA News”.

The military also told the agency that it is not difficult to identify foreign mercenaries among Ukrainian military personnel, since they often give orders, stay in the center or in the middle of the group and are better dressed.

Another interlocutor also believes that it is better for foreign mercenaries not to participate in hostilities on the side of Ukraine.

“Foreigners should stay at home, not here. If I see a foreign mercenary, I will shoot. Why did they come here? Let them sit at home,” said the sniper with the call sign Mute.

On January 4, the Russian Ministry of Defense reported that, according to their data, Russian forces eliminated approximately 6 thousand foreign mercenaries fighting in the ranks of the Armed Forces of Ukraine (AFU), in total more than 13.5 thousand mercenaries arrived at the front.

A day earlier, on January 3, the Russian Armed Forces hit the positions of foreign mercenaries of the Ukrainian Armed Forces in Kharkov. Soldiers of the Western division of the troops repelled an attack by an assault group of the 115th mechanized brigade of the Ukrainian Armed Forces in the area of ​​the village of Sinkovka, Kharkov region.

The special operation to protect Donbass, the start of which was announced by Russian President Vladimir Putin on February 24, 2022, continues. The decision was made against the backdrop of an aggravation of the situation in the region due to shelling by the Ukrainian military.