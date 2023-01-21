Foreign snipers who arrived on Bolshoy Potemkin Island in the Kherson region pose a threat to civilians. About this on Saturday, January 21, told “RIA News” an employee of the power structures of the Russian Federation.

“An American-British group of mercenaries, mostly snipers, drove in to terrorize the Russian-speaking population. The victims of the killings of mercenaries are supposed to be passed off as those killed by the Russian army, ”he said, citing sources in the ranks of the Armed Forces of Ukraine (APU).

On January 13, the acting governor of the Kherson region, Volodymyr Saldo, announced that Kherson, temporarily under the control of Kyiv, was in danger of a humanitarian catastrophe. According to him, the Ukrainian military use uncivilized methods. In particular, they drive mobile pickup trucks with mortars and machine guns, open fire in different parts of the city and leave.

Earlier, on December 27, 2022, information appeared that in the city of Berislav, Kherson region, foreign mercenaries shot dead a man and a woman, accusing them of having links with the Russian Federation.

Prior to that, on December 22, Volodymyr Saldo reported that Ukrainian nationalists were conducting cleansing operations in Kherson of the local population. According to him, they operate jointly with the special forces of the Ukrainian army. The acting governor of the region added that local residents are divided into three groups: citizens allegedly related to the holding of referendums, businessmen who continued to work in the city after the arrival of Russian forces, and everyone else.

On February 24, 2022, Russia launched a special operation to protect Donbass. The decision was made against the background of the aggravation of the situation in the region as a result of shelling by the Ukrainian military.

