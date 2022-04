The report of Wali’s death was released via a Chinese news site and soon found its way to Russian state media. This Canadian sniper, real name unknown, is fighting on the side of the Ukrainians. It’s unclear how many enemies he’s killed, but his name has since been credited with such qualifiers as “infamous,” “famous,” and “the world’s deadliest marksman.” This type of soldier does well in propaganda: it’s big news if you take out someone like that.