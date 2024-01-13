According to a Sky News Arabia correspondent, these are the details of the raid:

Bulldozing in the market area, targeting shop awnings, vandalizing their entrances, and bulldozing the main street.

Huge military crowds are present at the Hamra checkpoint in the Jordan Valley, accompanied by military ambulances.

A military bulldozer accompanied by a troop carrier arrived at the gates of the camp, and snipers occupied several buildings, including the rehabilitation center for the disabled and the club area.

News of an injury in the camp.

This is not the first time that Israel has stormed the camp, as it carried out similar operations following the October 7 attack, which resulted in a number of deaths among Palestinians.