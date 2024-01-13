According to a Sky News Arabia correspondent, these are the details of the raid:
- Bulldozing in the market area, targeting shop awnings, vandalizing their entrances, and bulldozing the main street.
- Huge military crowds are present at the Hamra checkpoint in the Jordan Valley, accompanied by military ambulances.
- A military bulldozer accompanied by a troop carrier arrived at the gates of the camp, and snipers occupied several buildings, including the rehabilitation center for the disabled and the club area.
- News of an injury in the camp.
This is not the first time that Israel has stormed the camp, as it carried out similar operations following the October 7 attack, which resulted in a number of deaths among Palestinians.
