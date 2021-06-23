Its creators promise that the first big free update for all platforms will also arrive soon.

A few weeks ago we told you that the PS5 version of Sniper Ghost Warrior Contracts 2, the new installment in the popular sniper saga, was delayed indefinitely due to technical problems. After its premiere last June in the rest of the systems -including PS4- CI Games seem to have solved the matter, and the game will be available next August 24 on Sony’s next-gen console.

Its creators also detail the improvements it will have on PS5Its authors have taken the opportunity to detail the improvements of the game on PS5, which will make use of the Adaptive DualSense triggers to give each weapon “its own feel”. They also talk about improvements in textures and visual effects or faster loading times. In addition, there will be two image modes: performance (60fps, 2K) and visual mode (30fps, 4k). Also, if you already have the game on PS4, you can free upgrade to PS5 version with the improvements mentioned from the aforementioned opening day.

On the other hand, from CI Games they have wanted to take heart from the good premiere that the game has had. They indicate that it has been a success, and that digital sales have exceeded the previous installment of the saga by 170% in its first ten days. “We are delighted with the response from fans so far and we look forward to PS5 players experiencing Sniper Ghost Warrior Contracts 2,” says Tobias Heussner, CI Games Executive Producer.

PS5 snipers will soon be able to return to Kuamar, and furthermore, they promise that the The game’s first major downloadable content is coming soon for free to all platforms with a sprawling new region, packed with additional targets and contracts. Meanwhile, you can know what we thought in our analysis of Sniper Ghost Warrior Contracts 2.

More on: PS5 and Sniper Ghost Warrior Contracts 2.