Sniper Ghost Warrior Contracts 2 has now passed the 1m sales milestone, publisher CI Games has announced.

Released last June as the sixth game in the Sniper Ghost Warrior series, this latest entry hit the 1m sales mark in a little under 12 months. The franchise as a whole has now passed 13m sales, CI also noted.

Generally speaking, the Sniper Ghost Warrior series has recently grown in quality after some earlier stumbles – in particular the series’ attempt at going open world with Sniper Ghost Warrior 3 which CI itself said had been “too ambitious”.

Sniper Ghost Warrior Contracts 2 gameplay trailer.

That’s not to say Sniper Ghost Warrior Contracts 2 didn’t have issues too. Indeed, the game’s PlayStation 5 version was delayed by more than two months due to “unforseen technical issues”.

Of course, Sniper Ghost Warrior is not to be confused with Sniper Elite. Made by Polish publisher CI Games’ own internal Underdog Studio, it is a modern-day take on the sniper genre (compared to the British-made Sniper Elite, which has taken a historical approach).

Still, this sales announcement is perhaps timely. Sniper Elite 5 launches tomorrow on PC, PlayStation and Xbox, including via Xbox Game Pass, and received a glowing review from Eurogamer just today.