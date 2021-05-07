CI Games has announced a delay for the PlayStation 5 version of its upcoming long-distance shooter Sniper Ghost Warrior Contracts 2, resulting from “unforeseen technical issues”.

Sniper Ghost Warrior Contracts 2 – which features a “dramatic single-player campaign set in modern day Middle East” – was originally due on PlayStation 5 on 4th June, arriving alongside versions for PS4, Xbox One, Xbox X / S and PC. However, despite the PS5 edition’s delay to a currently unspecified future point, other platforms will receive the game as originally planned.

CI Games hasn’t offered any specific details on the “unforeseen technical issues” affecting the PS5 release, but says its “highly experienced, professional and dedicated team are working hard with the platform holder and engine provider to resolve the problems as soon as feasibly possible “.

Sniper Ghost Warrior Contracts 2 – ‘Welcome to Kuamar’ Gameplay Trailer.

To make up for the delay, CI Games is offering those that purchase a physical or digital copy of Sniper Ghost Warrior Contracts 2 on PS4 a free upgrade to the PlayStation 5 version – which features “native 4k resolution, enhanced textures and visuals, and faster SSD loading times “- when it eventually releases. Additionally, a day one patch on 4th June will enable PS5 owners to play the PlayStation 4 game in 4K.

Sniper Ghost Warrior Contracts 2 will cost £ 34.99 / € 39.99 / $ 39.99 USD on all platforms, whether or not they happen to be the ones getting the game on 4th June.