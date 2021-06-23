Sniper: Ghost Warrior Contracts 2 for PS5 finally has a date of Exit official: the game will also be available on the next-gen Sony console starting August 24. In short, we will have to wait a little longer.
Postponed due to technical problems, the PS5 version of Sniper: Ghost Warrior Contracts 2 will be added in a couple of months to the editions already available in stores, namely PC, PS4, Xbox Series X | S and Xbox One.
The review of Sniper: Ghost Warrior Contracts 2 confirms the goodness of the game, equipped with a Hitman-style structure that is now quite convincing even if on theartificial intelligence there are still problems to be solved.
Similar to the Xbox Series X version, Sniper: Ghost Warrior Contracts 2 for PS5 will include two graphics modes to enjoy the experience at 4K and 30 fps or a 1440p and 60 fps to enjoy greater precision and fluidity.
The Sony console will also support the DualSense controller, specifically the adaptive triggers that will give each different weapon a peculiar in-game feeling.
