Considering that more delay news is coming in lately than anything else, it’s great news that CI Games has decided to give us a little joy with a new game for Xbox consoles. We talk about the new title of the franchise Sniper ghost warrior, wheree Sniper Ghost Warrior Contracts 2 confirm release date and Xbox Series X / S enhancements, in addition to seeing the light on other platforms such as Playstation and PC consoles.
A trailer has served to publicize the proposal, also showing the gameplay of Sniper Ghost Warrior Contracts 2 and finalizing its launch for next June 4. Lovers of the games in this saga will have a new opportunity to get into the shoes of the deadly sniper and face impossible missions.
SGW Contracts 2 is a modern tactical shooter set in the Middle East. As Raven, a sniper, eliminate various targets in the single-player campaign. Shoot at distances of over 1km in the most intense installment of the series.
Thanks to this gameplay, which has been published on the channel CI Games, we are faced with the new proposal of the saga and with the first indications of what that version will be like for the new generation of consoles. To this, add the information that we can find in the Steam product page, and that describes what will offer Sniper Ghost Warrior Contracts 2.
On this occasion, the sniper for hire, Raven, will have to complete a series of contracts in the Middle East. There is a lawless region there, near the borders of Lebanon and Syria, where a criminal syndicate is based that must be eradicated. Counting on the members of the first game in the saga, new technologies have made it possible to cover new game options, recreating the terrain in more detail and offering great freedom to carry out a lethal and stealth strategy.
Credits: Steam
Higher visual quality, an improved frame rate, makes Sniper Ghost Warrior Contracts 2 be the most complete game and challenging of all that the saga has offered to date. To that, add other features that are listed in the PC digital store.
Take out various targets combining close range combat and extreme range sniper shooting as a hitman.
Make tactical decisions and use stealth to overcome the challenges of the exciting single player campaign.
Explore 5 unique and extensive maps set in the most troubled area of the Middle East.
Complete 20 new contracts and various side operations.
Master an expert sniper experience with an arsenal of modern weapons and equipment.
Go back to each contract with different approaches to complete all the objectives and get the maximum rewards.
Experience a new level of fidelity with better graphics and an improved game engine.
Credits: Steam
And with all this, the news is that Sniper Ghost Warrior Contracts 2 confirms release date and improvements for Xbox Series X / S. We will have to wait to find more information about that improved version, knowing that it will also land on Xbox One, Playstation 4, Playstation 5 and PC.
