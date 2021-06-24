Sniper: Ghost Warrior Contracts 2 was the protagonist of a event for the press deemed offensive by some of its participants, in which journalists were asked to shoot at targets that embodied the stereotype of the Arab man.

Also out on PS5 on August 24th, Sniper: Ghost Warrior Contracts 2 sees us engaged in a campaign actually set in the Middle East, in which at the helm of a sniper we will have to eliminate dangerous criminal groups.

CI Games she apologized for what happened, stressing that she did not organize the event in person, but rather that she entrusted it to an external company that evidently took lightly certain issues and the sensitivity of the people involved.

According to a report by one of the invited journalists, the participants were subjected to military-style training that included the use of toy weapons against people who embodied Arab stereotypes and who, at the end, were also asked to scream as if they were jihadists. . On the building, however, the flag soared Trump 2024: The Revenge Tour.

“We always take great care to avoid stereotypes or negative cultural representations,” wrote CI Games in its apology message. “Respect and tolerance are core values ​​for our company culture and we were shocked to find that an event that was supposed to be fun turned out to be offensive to some attendees.”

“Although the restrictions due to COVID made the organization of the meeting really complex, we take full responsibility for what happened and will work even harder to make sure that in the future any event associated with the Sniper: Ghost Warrior series matches our standards. of respect and tolerance. “