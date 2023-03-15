Home page politics

From: Patrick Mayer

Calls herself “Ukrainian Joan of Arc”: the sniper Evhenija Emerald. © IMAGO / Le Pictorium

Thousands of women serve at the front in the Ukrainian army. One of them is the sniper Evheniya Emerald. In an interview she is merciless towards the Russian invaders.

Munich/Kharkiv – Im Ukraine war the defenders also try to tell heroic stories in the fight for state sovereignty and independence. One is about the commander Dmytro Kotsiubailo, known as “Da Vinci”, who was killed in Bakhmut and who was paid their last respects by thousands of compatriots in Kiev.

Ukraine War: Evhenija Emerald is a famous sniper from Kiev

Another revolves around the “Ukrainian Joan of Arc,” a famous sniper named Evheniya Emerald, who fought Russian troops for six months before an apparently unexpected pregnancy thwarted the Kiev-based Instagram influencer’s sense of duty.

Emerald was already known in Ukraine as a business woman. Specifically: As a jewelery and fashion designer, she became a social media star as the face of her own label. But the Russian invasion on February 24, 2022 also changed her life fundamentally. The “Ukrainian Joan of Arc”, her nickname, told ZDF in the Documentary “Tatort Ukraine – Women in War” now from their past year in a permanent state of war.

“When I was a little girl, my father gave me a toy machine gun. I ran around with it and played with the boys,” Emerald says of her childhood in the post, which is available in the media library. Although she did paramilitary training as a young woman, “before the invasion, like most Ukrainians, I lived a normal life and made plans for the future,” she explains, but that she didn’t believe in ever really holding a gun to have to fight.

Evheniya Emerald: “Ukrainian Joan of Arc” becomes popular as a sniper

Shortly after the war began, she volunteered. According to her own statements, she initially had trouble getting the respect the male fighters deserved. “I had a double battlefield: the first was the enemy, and the second was the men in the army. They didn’t see me as an equal. Rather, I was a problem,” she explains in the ZDF documentary: “They thought I was some kind of it girl who was used to a luxurious life. And that I would walk home in a week. But I’m not.” Emerald prevailed – apparently under great strain.

“I lost a lot of weight, ten kilos in the first month. I carried a lot of gear at all times, almost half my own weight, around 25 kilograms. Then there was the stress, including the emotional one. And I hardly had any periods,” she says, describing family deprivation. So her ex-husband took their daughter to western Ukraine, from there she went abroad for the daughter, she says: “When they were all safe, it made my stay at the front much easier. Now I could focus on the enemy.”

Evhenija Emerald: Ukrainian sniper tells about her fight against Russian officers

What does that mean exactly? “As a sniper, you always shoot the officers first. This destabilizes the enemy units. Because without leadership, panic and chaos break out,” she explains in the ZDF contribution: “A sniper fires one, maybe two shots. After the second shot, the enemy knows your position. Then they try to take you out with heavy weapons.”

She tells of how she was deployed in Bucha and “everything was in ruins” there. “I felt like the Russians just wanted to destroy everything,” she says. “During that war, I honestly thought it wasn’t going to end well for me. Because there were so many losses. I lost many of my comrades.”

Evhenija Emerald: Ukrainian sniper marries during Ukraine war and becomes pregnant

During the fighting, she also met a new love online, another Ukrainian soldier, who later – also digitally – proposed to her in a live stream while on leave from the front in Kiev. Emerald now has almost 70,000 followers on Instagram. The wedding in autumn also took place with digital accompaniment, and with photos that sometimes looked a bit martial, including a machine gun. Before that there was a message that abruptly ended the frontline deployment of the “Ukrainian Joan of Arc”. Emerald is pregnant.

“To be honest, when I found out I was pregnant, I cried for the first 30 minutes. I knew I had to say goodbye to the war and to being a sniper for a while. It broke my heart,” she says. “And I was ashamed because I swore to the Ukrainian people that I would fight in this war until it was over. But I was pregnant, so I had to break my promise.”

Above all, she now has one wish for her unborn daughter and for the other children in the country. Emerald: “I want your generation to thrive in a peaceful and free land. So that there will never be war again.” (pm)