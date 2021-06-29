The game arrives July 8 on Steam, compatible with Vive, Valve Index and Oculus devices.

Few games are as immersive as those in which we get into the shoes of a sniper. The tension that exists behind the sight, aiming at the objective with the responsibility of having to calculate all the aspects to make an accurate shot. These sensations have always been transmitted wonderfully by the Sniper Elite saga, which wants to go further by taking the leap to virtual reality. And now we can get a better idea with a new video gameplay.

The game launches in July for Vive, Valve Index and OculusThe game was announced a few months ago, but it is now that we have been able to see Sniper Elite VR in condition and in action. Stealth and the open world come together in an experience in which we can get a better idea of ​​the intensity that we are going to experience in the game. The middle UploadVR He has the authorship of the video that we leave you on these lines, and he shows us a mission that there is in the middle of the game in which the main objective, and as the canons dictate, is to kill Nazis.

Although we cannot yet have the first-person sensation, we do see that the use of the precision rifle is still key, and the game once again rewards us with visceral executions, breaking bones and vital organs; although it slows the pace and the immersion a bit, it seems. We will have to see how they move from Just Add Water, responsible for the development, the use of weapons for immersion.

We will leave doubts very soon, because Sniper Elite VR will be available next July 8 on Steam, and is compatible with Vive, Valve Index and Oculus devices.

