A few days after the debut in the stores of Sniper Elite 5Rebellion has released a new trailer dedicated to the art of stealth, speaking of stealth and non-lethal approaches that will be possible to adopt in the game.

In the video it is explained that we will have more ways to approach the game. We can in fact advance with weapons at the ready or adopt a more reasoned and furtive approachgetting closer to our targets without being discovered, using, for example, the tall grass to avoid being seen or alternative routes to overcome a well-guarded checkpoint.

There is also the possibility of modify the armament to limit the sound of shots and therefore be more difficult to detect by enemies, or use non-lethal ammunition to knock out enemies without killing them. In the video, the developers even talk about how, if desired, it is possible to completely embrace a completely pacifist style of play, without eliminating anyone.

Sniper Elite 5 will be available from May 26 for PS5, Xbox Series X | S, PS4, Xbox One and PC. At launch, the game will be included in the Game Pass catalog for PC and console.