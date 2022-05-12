GamesRadar recently had the opportunity to speak with Rebellion, developer of Sniper Elite 5. Head of Design Jonathan Woodward explained on this occasion what are the unique features of the game proposed through the PS5 DualSense controller.

Specifically, it is explained that the various weapons will return a different feedback to the trigger pull. In addition, the team has included features that we have seen, in a similar way, in first party games like Returnal and Ratchet & Clank Rift Apart: depending on how you press the left trigger, the type of aiming camera changes. For example, if you press only partially, it will switch to the aim over the shoulder, while if you press fully it will switch to the viewfinder view. “There is resistance in the middle of the stroke which makes it extremely intuitive to switch between views very quickly.” Woodward explains.

Aiming via DualSense PS5 in Sniper Elite 5 will be handled with various levels of trigger pressure

Additionally, Woodward explains that the team has entered the “active charging“via the DualSense of PS5. Both visually, but above all as regards the pressure of the triggers, the player can perceive the reload interval of the weapon and, by pressing at the right moment, the operation will be faster.

Obviously, there will then be functions related to the haptic feedback of the DualSense of PS5, that is to the advanced vibration. Depending on what happens, you will feel different vibrations, for example you will feel the tremor of firearms in the vicinity.

Finally, we leave you to our tried and tested Sniper Elite 5 PC version.