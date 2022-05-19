Considering that we are a few weeks away from the arrival of Sniper Elite 5Rebellion Developments, the developers, recently shared a new game from this installment. This trailer is focused on one of the most striking aspects of the entire series, the Kill Cam.

The fifth game in the sniper-focused series will still offer the tactical and exciting gameplay we’ve seen in the past. However, thanks to new technologies, the Kill Cam, moment where we can see how a bullet destroys the internal organs of a person, has been substantially improved. This is something that is made clear with the most recent advance of this title.

The Kill Cam of Sniper Elite 5 will allow us to move the viewing angle and have real-time control with the ability to speed up and slow down each cutscene. In this way, you will be able to better appreciate the destruction of bones, muscles, organs and tendons.

Remember, Sniper Elite 5 Coming to PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S and PC on May 26, 2022. In related topics, you can learn more about this series here.

Editor’s note:

Rebellion Developments knows exactly what makes their games stand out the most, and this trailer makes it clear. Similarly, it is always striking that Sniper Elite games are almost never mentioned when talking about violence in video games. It seems that the ridiculousness of the Kill Cam makes it clear that this is just a video game.

Via: Official Sniper Elite