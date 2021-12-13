Rebellion, one of the most successful independent studios in the world, has revealed that its award-winning Sniper Elite franchise will return in 2022 with the release of Sniper Elite 5. Simultaneous launch on Xbox Game Pass, Xbox One, Xbox Series X | S and PlayStation 4 and 5, Epic, Steam and Windows Store, of Sniper Elite 5 will see sniper Karl Fairburne travel to France in 1944 to destroy Operation Kraken.

To celebrate the announcement, Rebellion released the title’s first trailer using in-game footage from the game’s engine.

As part of a covert US Rangers operation to weaken the Atlantikwall fortifications along the Brittany coast, Karl makes contact with the French Resistance. They soon discover a secret Nazi project that threatens to end the war before the allies can invade Europe: Operation Kraken. Karl’s mission is to eliminate high-ranking Nazi officers and end Operation Kraken once and for all.

Based on real-world locations from France in 1944, the new game maps are the largest and most immersive in the franchise’s history with the new crossover system giving players an even broader sandbox of options when it comes to eliminating theirs. aims. You can even invite a friend to help you on your mission with advanced co-op play options.

Sniper Elite 5 continues the franchise’s unrivaled tactical sniping experience, complete with incredible ballistics and enhanced kill cam, taking genre-defining features to the next level. New customization options allow you to tune your shotgun, other weapons and ammo to suit your mission and play style.

Game Features:

Expansive Campaign – Real-world locations were captured using photogrammetry to recreate a live and engaging environment and multiple infiltration and extraction points. The kill list objectives provide a whole new perspective on each mission. Tackle Nazi history alone or work with a partner, with improved cooperative mechanics that let you share ammo and items, give orders and heal each other.

Advanced shooting physics and traversal – use ziplines, slide down slopes, and swing along ledges to reach the perfect vantage point or sneak past a lookout. Consider the stock and gun barrel options along with gravity, wind, and heart rate as you line up your sights on the target.

High-Level Customization – Use Workbenches to customize and upgrade virtually every aspect of your weapon. Change sights, barrels, magazines and more. Shotguns, secondary weapons, and pistols all have a large variety of options. Plus you can select the right ammo for your target, from armor-piercing to non-lethal ammo.

Invasion mode in PVP – you can invade another player’s campaign as an Axis sniper and engage in deadly game, providing a new dimension to the challenge as you pursue your prey. Alternatively, as Karl you can call for assistance and bring in a second sniper to help you out of a difficult situation.

Multiplayer – customize your character and equipment and earn XP, medals and ribbons as you take on intensely competitive 16-player battles that will truly test your sharpshooter skills. If you prefer cooperative mode, you can team up with up to 3 other players against waves of enemies in Survival mode.

Improved Kill Cam – More realistic and gruesome than ever, the X-ray kill cam feature returns, showing you the true destructive power of every shot. Bones deflect bullets unpredictably, opening a new path through enemy bodies. SMGs and pistols can also activate kill cams, including multiple shots in dramatic slow motion.

Sniper Elite 5 will be available on Xbox Game Pass, Xbox One, Xbox Series X | S and PlayStation 4 & 5, Epic, Steam and Windows Store in 2022. More information will be available soon.