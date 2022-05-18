Sniper Elite 5 is the protagonist of a trailer edited by IGN which includes some spectacular and very painful ones X-ray Kill Caman unmissable feature for the Rebellion series.

A few days ago we tried Sniper Elite 5 and discovered how this feature has been further enhanced by the developers, with new even more gruesome scenes illustrating the effect of our bullets on the anatomy of the victims.

From shattering bones to crushing internal organs, killing on the spot or incapacitating enemies, the show is undoubtedly impactful and could impress the faint of heart.

This and other features will be part of the Sniper Elite 5 experience, available starting May 26 in PC, PS5, PS4, Xbox Series X | S and Xbox One versions, downloadable at no additional cost by subscribers at Xbox Game Pass.