Sniper Elite 5 is the protagonist of a trailer made by Rebellion to present the features of the game, out on PC, PS5, PS4, Xbox Series X | S and Xbox One on May 26, free for Xbox Game Pass subscribers.

From the mode cooperative to the renewed physics of bullets, from the enhanced X-ray Kill Cams to the new movement systems within the map, finally passing through the invasions in PvP, the Announcements coming with this chapter.

Some of them it was possible to experience in person a few days ago, when we tried Sniper Elite 5 with an entire mission of the countryside set near a French castle.

The others we will have the opportunity to discover from now to the end of the month, when the new adventure of the sharpshooter Karl Fairburnecommitted this time to foiling a Nazi plan guarded in the French territories, will be available for purchase.